One person suffered a minor hand injury from a fire at a Lombard apartment complex Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the three-story apartment building on the 500 block of Woodland Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. after several residents reported “heavy smoke” on the first floor.

Firefighters located the fire in a first-floor bedroom closet and quickly extinguished it. A resident suffered a hand injury and was treated at the scene, village officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.

Only one unit, where the fire was located, was deemed uninhabitable.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240802/news/one-person-hurt-in-lombard-apartment-fire/