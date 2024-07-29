DuPage County Fair wraps up four-day return to tradition

Mick Edelmann of West Chicago enjoys an ear of corn as part of the 70th annual DuPage County Fair in Wheaton on Sunday.”Corn at the fair,” said Edelmann, “It’s like a tradition-type thing.” Edelmann said he has been attending the DuPage fair annually since he was a kid. (Patrick Kunzer/ for the Daily Herald/Patrick Kunzer/ for the Daily Herald)

Food, flowers, fowl and fun greeted visitors who streamed through the gates of the DuPage County Fairgrounds on Sunday in Wheaton for the final day of the DuPage County Fair.

The four-day celebration of the county and its agricultural roots wrapped up with live music, a talent show, a pedal pull contest and an awards ceremony highlighting the best exhibitors and displays of the 70th annual gathering.

In between, visitors could view the chickens, cows, pigs and other animals in the livestock barns, hop aboard a carnival ride, or nosh on food ranging from fair favorites like grilled corn to newer additions like al pastor and steak tacos with fresh chopped cilantro and onion.

“Corn at the fair,” Mick Edelmann of West Chicago said between bites of corn on the cob. “It’s like a tradition-type thing.”

