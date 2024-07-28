Democratic congressional candidates’ financial advantage this cycle is ‘overwhelming’

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s campaign has collected nearly $2.5 million and spent more than $1.3 million over the entire election cycle, records show. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

The eight Democrats serving Chicago’s North, West and Northwest suburbs in Congress have considerably more campaign cash than their Republican challengers heading into the Nov. 5 election.

All but one had at least $1 million in their coffers as of June 30, the last day of the year’s second quarter, finance reports filed this month indicate. No Republican has raised even half that sum so far, let alone retained that much after paying bills.

The runaway fundraising leader is U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and the 8th District, who had $17.3 million available as of June 30. The best-funded suburban Republican candidate is Jim Carris of Lake Forest, who reported having $236,385 for his 10th District race.

The disparity between parties locally doesn’t surprise Kent Redfield, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield. The Illinois GOP has been losing power in the suburbs, and with that went much of the party’s donor base, he said.

“The Democrats’ advantage in private-sector contributions is now overwhelming,” Redfield said.

The latest financial documents are viewable at the Federal Election Commission’s website, fec.gov. Here’s what candidates in some key suburban districts reported.

8th District

Krishnamoorthi is seeking a fifth term representing the 8th District, which includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. His opponent is Republican Mark Rice of Chicago.

Krishnamoorthi has collected more than $8.5 million from donors this cycle, records show. In the second quarter alone, Krishnamoorthi raked in $1.1 million from individuals and $150,000 from political action committees representing corporations, labor unions and other special interest groups.

The Krishnamoorthi campaign has spent more than $2.7 million during the cycle so far.

While calling for campaign finance reform, Krishnamoorthi said he must raise the money needed to fight special interests that can spend unlimited sums through super PACs to knock him out of Congress.

Rice’s campaign received $242,787 this cycle through June. But $152,350 of that came as loans from the candidate. He’s received no support from political action committees.

Team Rice spent about $87,389 through June and finished the month with $155,398 in the bank.

Reached via email, Rice didn’t answer questions about his campaign finances. But in a recent social media post, Rice said Krishnamoorthi “has 17 million strings attached to his campaign.”

“I am beholden to and only to: We the People,” Rice added.

10th District

Carris is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park in the 10th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Schneider, who’s seeking a sixth term in Congress, reported receiving nearly $3.1 million in campaign donations this cycle. In just the second quarter, Schneider received $255,771 from individuals and $205,350 from political action committees. The Schneider campaign has spent more than $1.8 million on the race so far and ended June with more than $1.5 million saved.

Carris raised about $485,946 through June and spent about $249,560. For the second quarter, he reported nearly $67,248 in donations from individuals and one $2,000 donation from a political group.

11th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville is being challenged by Republican Jerry Evans of Warrenville in the 11th District, which includes portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

Foster has collected more than $2.4 million and spent nearly $1.6 million during his campaign so far, records show. For the second quarter, he reported receiving about $244,915 from individual donors and $152,800 from special interest groups.

Foster’s campaign ended June with more than $1.8 million saved. It also reported more than $1 million in old debts to the candidate.

Evans collected $449,862 and spent $330,173 during his campaign through June, records show. In the second quarter alone, he got more than $117,921 from individuals and one $3,300 donation from a political action committee.

The Evans campaign finished June with about $119,689 on hand.

Redfield credited Evans and the 10th District’s Carris for raising “more than a token amount of money.” But he also noted the sums they’ve spent and what they had left as of June 30 don’t come close to their Democratic rivals’ totals.

“And it would take a lot more than fundraising parity to overcome the major incumbent advantage that the Democrats enjoyed due to their long service, name recognition and general good will,” Redfield said.

6th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove is running for a fourth term in the 6th District, which includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties. Standing in his way is Glen Ellyn Republican Niki Conforti.

Casten’s campaign has collected nearly $2.5 million and spent more than $1.3 million over the entire election cycle, records show.

In the second quarter, Casten received $281,857 from individuals and $142,500 from political action committees. Team Casten ended June with nearly $1.3 million on hand.

Conforti collected $84,771 and spent nearly $56,377 through June, her latest report shows. In just the second quarter, Conforti reported receiving $31,015 from individuals and $1,500 from special interest groups.

The Conforti campaign ended June with about $28,394 saved.

Republican candidates are going to struggle here until the party stops relying on billionaire donors such as former Illinoisan Ken Griffin and Lake Forest’s Richard Uihlein and learns to build support among low- and intermediate-level donors, said Melissa Mouritsen, a political science professor at College of DuPage. It’s not just money that’s needed to win, she said — it’s widespread, grass-roots support from people who vote and will knock on doors and get others to vote.

“Especially in the suburbs, where it becomes harder to do the door-to-door stuff because the houses are huge and far apart and people don’t answer their doors,” Mouritsen said.

For the financial reports of the other suburban lawmakers, visit tinyurl.com/5n6kh39x.

