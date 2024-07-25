Young bicyclist hit by car in Lisle

A 12-year-old bicyclist was injured when he was hit crossing Route 53 in Lisle Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. roughly 100 feet north of Burlington Avenue, interim Lisle Police Chief Tim Dempsey said.

The boy was crossing from the west side of Route 53. He was hit by a Ford Fusion that was northbound in the curbside lane, Dempsey said. There is no intersection or crosswalk at that point.

The boy was conscious at the scene, Dempsey said.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Police have not interviewed him as of Wednesday morning due to him undergoing surgery, Dempsey said. The injuries were not life-threatening, according to Dempsey.

The driver of the Fusion remained at the scene and took a breath test for alcohol. Dempsey said there were no signs of impairment, and the driver will not be charged.