A Downers Grove woman who was the office manager for a retail shop that specialized in medical equipment and prosthetics for woman suffering or recovering from cancer is facing federal health care fraud charges.

Prosecutors say 73-year-old Judy Strzelecki billed private insurers for products that were never provided, including breast prostheses, compression garments, and wigs for cancer survivors. Sometimes she billed insurers for “for more expensive products than were provided in order to seek higher reimbursement rates,” the indictment states.

Strzelecki was the office manager for A Woman’s Place LLC in Downers Grove from 2015 to 2020, according to court papers. The retail outfit provided breast prostheses, compression garments, wigs, mastectomy bras, and other items to cancer survivors and women with chronic health conditions.

During her employment, prosecutors said she and others submitted $1.8 million worth of fraudulent claims.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Her arraignment is slated for Tuesday in Chicago.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240718/crime/downers-grove-woman-accused-in-health-care-fraud-scheme/