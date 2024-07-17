July 16, 2024
Glen Ellyn home left uninhabitable after fire

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group
No injuries were reported in a Monday evening fire in Glen Ellyn that left the home on the 100 block of Lambert Avenue uninhabitable.

Glen Ellyn fire officials said they were called to the home just after 6 p.m. when a neighbor reported the side of the house on fire.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and appears to have started outside the home near a compost pile, officials said.

The house sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage.

