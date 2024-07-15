Minor injuries reported at Halal Ribfest in Lombard

Several people suffered minor injuries Saturday when sudden wind gusts hit the Halal Ribfest taking place outside Yorktown Shopping Center in Lombard, village officials confirmed.

“There were reports of injuries at the Halal Ribfest in Lombard caused by equipment being affected by sudden wind gusts,” the Lombard Fire Department reported via an email from Stephanie Calvillo, the village’s communications and marketing coordinator.

“Several individuals, mostly children, sustained minor injuries,” the message continued. “No one was transported to the hospital. As a precautionary measure, we implemented a one-hour soft shutdown to reevaluate the situation.”

The fest, held Friday through Sunday on the west side of the mall, featured Halal BBQ, street food, a pop-up market, live entertainment and a kids fun zone.