Villa Park man faces extradition to Tennessee on child sex abuse charges

A 21-year-old Villa Park man is awaiting extradition to Tennessee after being charged recently with multiple child sexual abuse crimes.

Matthew Moklak was arrested at his home June 20 by U.S. Marshals after an investigation by Hendersonville, Tennessee, police regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor within their jurisdiction, officials said.

According to Tennessee police officials, Moklak had inappropriate communications with a child over social media platforms and lured the child into “illegal activities.”

Moklak is facing more than 20 felony charges, including especially aggravated exploitation of a child, solicitation of a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Tennessee police said Moklak is expected to be transferred to their custody within the next week.

