DuPage County programs earn national recognition

Various DuPage County initiatives, such as a back-to-work program for parents returning to the workforce, have earned recognition from the National Association of Counties.

DuPage County received seven awards from the national organization. The awards recognize county programs that help residents.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our county’s innovative, effective initiatives that strengthen services for our residents,” DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said during a recent board meeting.

The NACo achievement awards highlight programming in 18 categories, including children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, libraries, management, information technology, health and civic engagement.

“This year’s winners have delivered results for our residents and demonstrated innovative efforts to strengthen our communities,” NACo President Mary Jo McGuire said in a news release.

DuPage County was recognized for its “Back to School, Back to Work” program, which assists parents who are returning to the workforce after taking an extended break to care for their children; the county’s crime data portal, which helps law enforcement agencies track trends throughout the county and provides information to residents; and the guardianship family engagement mediation program.

The county also was recognized for its website redesign, which was completed in 2023 and addresses “80% of user needs without needing to scroll,” according to a news release. A program that allows the county’s transportation department to track snowplow operations in real time also earned the county a NACo award.

Other county initiatives recognized include a grant program that partners with municipalities for infrastructure improvements to address stormwater operations during severe weather, and a court program that connects victims of domestic abuse with agencies that can provide assistance by scanning a QR code.