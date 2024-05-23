Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Sophia Musial, York, soccer, senior

Name: Sophia Musial

School: York, senior

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Musial scored two goals to lead York past Downers Grove South 4-1 for the Class 3A Morton Regional title and the DePaul recruit scored the tying goal in the Dukes’ eventual 2-1 win over Downers Grove North in penalty kicks in the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinal.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What’s it been like playing with this team this season? Were you expecting it to be this good?

Musial: Playing with this team has been amazing this season. I’ve had so much fun making new friends and playing with friends I’ve known since I was little. I knew this team would be special coming into the season because everyone is hardworking and passionate.

What made you decide to join the high school team this season?

Musial: I decided to join the high school team this season because club was allowing us to and I really wanted to have the high school sports experience.

How long have you played soccer? What got you into it? Did you play other sports?

Musial: I’ve played soccer since I was 5 years old. My dad and two older brothers have all played and it was a family favorite growing up. When I was very young, I tried other sports but I always came back to soccer.

What made you decide to commit to DePaul? What do you plan to study there?

Musial: My dream has always been to play college soccer at a high level. The coaching staff is great and I love the team culture. DePaul has good academics, it is close to home and I love the city vibe. I plan to study accounting.

It being almost summer, is there a place in the country or world you’ve never been to that you’d like to someday travel to for a vacation?

Musial: The Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Musial: My favorite movie is “10 Things I Hate About You.”