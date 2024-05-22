Lemont High School’s Future Business Leaders of America wins three state titles

Lemont High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter placed among the top 10 in 11 of a possible 14 events at the 2024 FBLA State Leadership Conference, which was held on April 5 and 6, 2024 in Springfield. (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Lemont High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter placed among the top 10 in 11 of a possible 14 events at the recent 2024 FBLA State Leadership Conference in Springfield.

The program won state titles in three events, while students finished among the top four in six events to earn berths to the 2024 FBLA National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Senior Natalia Zagata finished first in the graphic design category, junior Aditya and Vikram Oberai teamed to take first in mobile application development and senior Daniel Drobnic teamed with junior Luciano and Vincenzo Mancini to take first in computer game and simulation programming.

Juniors Marco Pavlica and Aidan Potaczek earned a runner-up finish in banking financial management, juniors Sofia Kuziel and Charlotte Putt took fourth in website coding and junior Nicole Russell and sophomore Ashley Scruggs placed fourth in community service project.