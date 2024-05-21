Lemont senior earns IHSA All-State Academic Team honorable mention

Lemont High School senior Martin Kaminski has been cited as an honorable mention selection to the 2023-24 IHSA All-State Academic Team (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Lemont High School senior Martin Kaminski has been cited as an honorable mention selection to the 2023-24 IHSA All-State Academic Team, according to a news release from the school.

Hundreds of student-athletes from across the state were nominated for consideration by their schools. Kaminski is the sixth Lemont student-athlete to be named to either the all-state team or as an honorable mention. The All-State Academic Team was honored at a banquet on April 8 in Bloomington.

Kaminski was active in both athletics and extracurricular activities during his prep career while excelling academically. He maintained a grade point average of 4.10 during his high school career, while challenging himself in the classroom with honors classes and four advanced placement courses. He was a four-year member of both the football and boys track and field programs and is a former South Suburban Conference All-Academic honoree.

Kaminski plans to attend Indiana University in the fall.