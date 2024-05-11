Henry Puffer Podcast Club visits State Capitol for Student Advocacy Day

The Henry Puffer School Podcast Club participated in Student Advocacy Day May 9 at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

The Henry Puffer Elementary School Podcast Club participated in Student Advocacy Day May 9 at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. As part of the visit, the students met with State Sen. John Curran and State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray.

Visiting the Capitol were student podcasters Jax DiGiacomo, Abby Hiller, Ryan Hiller, Julian Jagai and Annabelle Broomhead.

Student Advocacy Day is an annual event where students and their teachers from across Illinois showcase the work they have done throughout the year using technology. Students are selected through an application process to present projects that highlight how technology is being used to improve their learning experience.

The Podcast Club welcomes third- through sixth-graders. The club interviews those who have made a difference in the community, such as Los Angeles Rams guard and 2015 Downers Grove North graduate Dave Edwards, Backpack Project founder Ryan Gustis and business owner Chris Johnson.

The Henry Puffer Podcast Club was started in 2019. The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Music.