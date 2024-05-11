District 210 board seeking feedback concerning superintendent search

The Lemont High School District 210 Board of Education is seeking input from community members as it works with educational consultant Cathie Pezanoski to secure a replacement for Superintendent Mary Ticknor, who will retire on June 30, 2025.

To help determine the qualities and qualifications the next superintendent should possess, parents, guardians and other community members are invited to attend open community forums at 7 p.m. May 15 and May 22 in the District 210 board room at Lemont High School. Individuals who plan to attend are asked to RSVP in advance at lhs210.net.

Faculty, staff and community members will also have an opportunity to provide written feedback by completing a survey that will be available on the website between May 27 and June 7. Comments concerning the superintendent search may be emailed to suptsearch@lhs210.net.