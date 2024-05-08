Nazareth Academy students earn state recognition for language proficiency

Fourteen Nazareth Academy students have been recognized by the state of Illinois for earning the Seal of Biliteracy and 24 of its students have earned a commendation toward biliteracy.

These awards honor high school seniors who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in one or more languages in addition to English. Students earned Seals of Biliteracy in Italian, Polish and Spanish and commendations in French, Polish, Romanian and Spanish.

The State Seal of Biliteracy honorees are Kristian Chavez (Summit), Gabriela Falat (Westmont), Andrew Fowler (Western Springs), Giovanni Garcia (Summit), Alejandro Gonzalez (Cicero), Francesca De Fina Hillman (Hinsdale), Hannah McCarthy (Western Springs), Nayeli Munoz (Lyons), Bianca Perez (Westmont), Ashley Ponton (Cicero), Gianna Ramirez (Cicero), Stefanie Rodriguez (Cicero), Soleil Salgado (Cicero) and Ian Valdez (Cicero).

The students who received a commendation were Charles Austin (Western Springs), Olivia Austin (Western Springs), Andrew Buenrostro (Brookfield), Scott Creviston (Westchester), Arcelia Cruz (Westchester), Jiovani Espinosa (Stickney), Absydee Field (Chicago), Ava Hartschuh (Burr Ridge), Matea Hewitt (Hinsdale), Kacey Hughes (Westmont), Alexander Istrate (Broadview), Omar Kaakaji (Oak Brook), Devonny Munoz (Berwyn), John Ryan Nelson (Western Springs), Kevin Prosen (Brookfield), Nathaniel Rios (Chicago), Emmanuel Rodriguez (Cicero), Samantha Rozmus (Elmhurst), Diego Trejo (Berwyn), Sophia Valdez (Stickney), Nikolette Weiss (La Grange), Kathleen Wilson (Chicago) and Brianna Wolongiewicz (Chicago).