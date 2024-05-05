Lombard police responded to reports Saturday of an armed person at Yorktown Center mall, but later determined the report likely was a case of “swatting.”

Swatting is a term used to describe when an individual or group makes a false report of a threat at a particular location in hopes that police respond with tactical units, such as a SWAT team.

Police officers called to the shopping center at 4:10 p.m. Saturday determined the threat was not credible and there was no danger to the public, according to Lombard officials.

The incident was under investigation, official said.

Lombard police and mall management could not be reached for comment Sunday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240505/news/lombard-police-investigating-swatting-at-yorktown-center/