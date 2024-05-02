Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Marli Smrz, Willowbrook, softball, sophomore

Name: Marli Smrz

School: Willowbrook, sophomore

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Smrz hit for the cycle with a homer, triple, double and single and had five RBIs in a win over Hinsdale South.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Did you realize when it happened that you hit for the cycle in that game? What was it like to have such an amazing game?

Smrz: I realized that all I needed was a home run to complete it when I got in the dugout after my double. It almost didn’t feel real. But the best feeling was watching the ball go over the fence to complete the cycle. I was so happy knowing all the outside work I put into softball paid off in one of the best ways possible.

Have you done anything comparable to that?

Smrz: I have had two games where I hit two home runs in each game, which I never thought I would be able to do.

Did you do anything to celebrate it? How’s the season gone otherwise?

Smrz: I didn’t go out of my way to celebrate, but I met my team who was gathered around home plate and cheered and celebrated with them. The season got off to a slower start, but I stayed confident in myself and got back into the groove of things and have been having an awesome few weeks.

How long have you played softball and how did you get started in the sport?

Smrz: I have been playing softball since I was around 6 or 7 years old in 8U. My family had always been a baseball/softball family and what really got me into it was my older brother. When we were younger, we would always go out in the yard and he would teach me all the rules, how to throw and most importantly how to hit the ball hard.

Have you played any other sports?

Smrz: Yes, I played basketball from sixth to ninth grade, volleyball sixth to 10th grade and I am and have been on the varsity flag football team for Willowbrook since last year.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Smrz: My favorite movie is “Rio.”

What’s a place in the country or world you’d like to visit?

Smrz: I would love to visit the Maldives with my family.

What’s the last book you read?

Smrz: The last book I read was “Lord of the Flies” in my English class.