Two acquitted of attempted murder in gang-related case, third pleads guilty to mob action

A Chicago man charged with attempted murder in an Addison gang-related case pleaded guilty last month to mob action.

Two of his co-defendants were acquitted the same day.

Efrain Garcia, 28, pleaded guilty on April 4 and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. He was given credit for the more than a year he spent in jail awaiting trial. The attempted murder charge was dropped.

Garcia was one of four men charged with attempted murder in a shooting on Feb. 16, 2023.

Two people were shot in the 500 block of South Wisconsin.

Officers found them sitting in a vehicle. One was hit twice, and the other was struck 11 times. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin called it an ambush.

Authorities said a car occupied by Brandon Pichardo, 24, of Bridgeview; Damian Gonzales, 25, of Chicago; Irubiel Martinez, 21, of Chicago; and Garcia, of Chicago, pulled up. Gonzales, Pichardo and Garcia got out, and Gonzales shot at the victims, according to authorities.

Judge Brian Telander acquitted Pichardo and Martinez on April 4.

Gonzales’ next court date is May 29.