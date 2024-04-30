West Suburban Community Pantry celebrates Earth Day

Every day is Earth Day at West Suburban Community Pantry, which maintains earth-friendly sustainable practices on a regular basis while providing food and household goods to nearly 1,000 families every week. The organization recycles pounds of cardboard and plastic from the copious amounts of packaging that comes with acquiring and distributing food each week. (Photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

Every day is Earth Day at West Suburban Community Pantry, which maintains earth-friendly sustainable practices on a regular basis while providing food and household goods to nearly 1,000 families every week.

The organization recycles pounds of cardboard and plastic from the copious amounts of packaging that comes with acquiring and distributing food each week.

WSCP has also been named a Gold Level Partner in the Illinois Food Scrap and Composting Coalition’s We Compost recognition program. Instead of composting, some fruits and vegetables close to expiration are saved to help feed native animals in recovery.

More than 400 pounds of food was donated to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County in 2023. WSCP has also begun donating food to Spizzirri Reptile Rescue and Rehab in Momence.

Additionally, WSCP has begun a plastic film recycling program with local non-profit Clean Up Give Back, recycling 200 pounds of plastic in its first week. More than 1,000 pounds of plastic is recycled, the organization can earn a Trex bench, which will be auctioned to purchase reusable bags for neighbors who get groceries through the market.

To learn more, visit wscpantry.org.