Lemont High School names April students of the month

Four Lemont High School Students were honored with student of the month accolades at the school district’s board of education meeting on April 15. The honorees were senior Quinton Peterson, junior Sean Svoboda, sophomore Samantha Knutte and freshman Morgan Piont.

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments from month to month.

Only 32 students earn Student of the Month accolades each school year. Students may be selected for the honor only once during their time at Lemont High School.

An archive of previous student of the month winners can be found under the Academics tab at lhs210.net.