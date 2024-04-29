Lemont Educational Foundation commits to support 11 grants

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation has committed to supporting 11 grants for nearly $31,000. (Photo provided by Lemont High School District 210)

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation (LHSEF) has committed to supporting 11 grants for nearly $31,000. The grant proposals were submitted by Lemont High School faculty and staff with the goal of enhancing educational opportunities for the schools 1,300 students.

The LHSEF is funding all or part of 11 Education Foundation Grants for a total of $30,994 with a stipulation that the funds provided for the projects must be used by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Included among the latest Educational Foundation Grants are the following proposals:

Breakfast Buddies

Connections LHS

Creative Threads

Eco-Friendly Educational Pollinator Gardens

Gizmos Software for the Biology Curriculum

Golden Cheer & Dance Team

Live-Learn-Lemont

Namaste

Respect Week

TeamBuildr – Athletic Performance

What’s Happening at Lemont Video Series

In addition to funding for the grants, LHSEF has pledged multi-year support for the transformation of the school’s Learning Resource Center into the CITGO Innovation Academy, which opened in 2018.