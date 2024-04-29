A GoFundMe.com fundraiser has been started for the two surviving daughters of a woman killed Friday night by her husband.

“Help Secure the Future for Julie’s Daughters” is organized by Nicole Datoli, who said she has known the victim, Julie Elguezabal, for 11 years.

Elguezabal was shot to death by her husband, Winston. He then killed himself. Two of their children, who are teenagers, were home at the time, according to police.

Winston Elguezabal was out on pretrial release for an April 14 incident where he was charged with domestic battery for allegedly grabbing Elguezabal’s hair and punching her in the face, neck and back.

A judge ordered him to stay at least 1,000 feet away from his wife and to wear an electronic monitor that would send an alarm to authorities if he disobeyed. He had also been ordered to surrender his firearm owners identification card and any weapons he possessed. Prosecutors did not seek detention and have said they believed he did not have access to weapons at the time of his first appearance hearing on the April 14 case.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240429/news/fundraiser-started-for-children-of-woman-killed-by-husband-in-villa-park/