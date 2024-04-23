Rotary Club of Hinsdale, USO of Illinois announce Bikes for Military Kids

The Rotary Club of Hinsdale has announced it will provide 70 new bikes and helmets to the children of active military families on Armed Forces Day, May 18, 2024 in partnership with the USO of Illinois and Community House of Hinsdale (Photo provided by the Rotary Club of Hinsdale)

The Rotary Club of Hinsdale has announced it will provide 70 new bikes and helmets to the children of active military families on Armed Forces Day, May 18, in partnership with the USO of Illinois and Community House of Hinsdale.

The distribution of the bikes will take place from 8:15 to 11 a.m. at the Hinsdale Community House, 415 W. 8th St., Hinsdale. This year will mark the sixth time the Rotary Club of Hinsdale and Community House of Hinsdale have participated in the program.

To support this year’s Bikes for Military Kids program, Hinsdale Rotary has set up a fundraising page at tinyurl.com/sfnnprs4.