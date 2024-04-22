Brookfield Zoo Chicago to host summer job fair April 27

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is gearing up for the start of its busiest season by host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024 (Image provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is gearing up for the start of its busiest season by host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.

SSA Group, which oversees concessions, retail and catering at the zoo, is seeking individuals to fill positions throughout the park, including retail associates, food service associates, banquet servers and warehouse associates.

Seasonal positions start at $15 per hour. Full time positions are also available.

Representatives from the zoo will be on site conducting interviews for outgoing individuals aged at least 18 years to be Motor Safari Adventure guides. Additional job openings for custodial services, grounds and landscaping, admissions, public safety and attraction ride operators can also be applied for at brookfieldzoo.org/jobopenings.

To expedite the interview process, applications can be completed online in advance prior to attending the job fair.