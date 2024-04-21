Lemont High School to perform Shrek The Musical

Lemont High School’s Performing Arts Center will feature Music Theater International’s Shrek The Musical for nightly performances at 7 p.m. May 9 through May 11. (Image provided by Lemont High School)

Lemont High School’s Performing Arts Center will feature Music Theater International’s Shrek The Musical for nightly performances at 7 p.m. May 9 through May 11. In conjunction with the musical, the school’s art department will hold a spring arts show in Gallery 306.

All tickets are $15 and all seats in the Performing Arts Center are reserved seats. Individuals wishing to purchase tickets in advance must do so online and pay with a credit card. Purchasing tickets online in advance allows patrons to chose their own seats and print their tickets at home. Tickets may be purchased at the door each evening via credit card, cash or check, pending availability. For more information, call 630-243-3815.

Gallery 306 debuted in 2017 and typically hosts multiple shows each year. Its spring art show will be open from 5:45 to 6:34 p.m. nightly May 9-11. It will spotlight a variety of work from Lemont High School students.