Man facing new child pornography, solicitation charges in DuPage County

A DuPage County man on court supervision for having child pornography is facing new charges of child pornography and indecent solicitation of children.

Charles J. Stark, 19, of the 6N300 block of Glendale Road in the Medinah area, is charged with child pornography depicting a person under the age of 13; attempted child pornography ‒ exhibiting, reproducing or disseminating; child pornography depicting a person under age 18; and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child through the internet, according to DuPage County court records.

On Friday, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden ordered Stark be detained pretrial.

Stark is serving a two-year court supervision sentence, including sex offender counseling, that was imposed in August 2022. He was prohibited from having contact with minors.

According to a prosecutor’s petition for detention, in August 2023 “associates” of Stark confronted him about having contact with minors, and he gave them his phone. The associates gave the phone to Roselle police.

The petition states police found multiple social media accounts on the phone. They included several Snapchat accounts under several names, in which minors were contacted, including sexually oriented messages.

In the attempted child pornography charge, Stark is accused of asking a 14-year-old to participate in a group chat where other people could ask the juvenile to perform sexual acts.

In the indecent solicitation counts, Stark is accused of discussing sexual acts with two 14-year-olds, via Snapchat, and asking them to send nude photographs.

The detention petition states that Stark was charged as a juvenile in 2021 with child pornography.

His next court date is May 13.

