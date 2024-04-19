Man accused of recording woman in fitting room at Glendale Heights Target

A man has been accused of illegally videotaping a woman in a fitting room at a Target store in Glendale Heights.

Rakim Rassaam, 30, of the 1300 block of South Finley Road in Lombard, faces one felony count of unauthorized video recording of intimate parts or undergarments, according to DuPage County court records.

He is accused of putting his cellphone under a closed fitting-room door and recording a woman, according to the records.

Rassaam is free pending trial, because the charge is not a detainable offense. A DuPage County judge has prohibited him from entering any Target store.

Rassaam is also on trial on charges of felony unauthorized video recording of women late at night three times in August 2023 in Glen Ellyn. In that case, authorities said he recorded the women without their knowledge in their homes. He was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct ‒ window peeping.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240419/crime/man-accused-of-recording-woman-in-store-fitting-room/