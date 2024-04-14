Two people are accused of selling more than 900 grams of cocaine in DuPage County.

Honorio De Los Santos, 37, and Alondra Diaz-Maldonado, 40, of the same address in the 3200 block of Scoville Avenue in Berwyn, are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful calculated criminal drug conspiracy.

The charges allege that between Feb. 8 and 16, they possessed the cocaine, stored it, negotiated payment for it and then delivered it to an unspecified address in DuPage County.

DuPage County Judge Michael W. Reidy Thursday ordered both of them to be detained pretrial. The next court date is May 6.

The case is being prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office. A statewide grand jury indicted the duo on March 15. They were arrested Tuesday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240411/crime/two-charged-with-calculated-drug-conspiracy/