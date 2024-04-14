Road to Independence event returns to support domestic violence survivors

BEDS Plus, in collaboration with Mike NcNamara of Proper Rate and Milk Money Brewing, has announced the return of its Road to Independence event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Milk Money Brewing. (Graphic provided by BEDS Plus)

BEDS Plus, in collaboration with Mike NcNamara of Proper Rate and Milk Money Brewing, has announced the return of its Road to Independence event at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Milk Money Brewing, 75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for BEDS Plus to aid its mission of assisting survivors of domestic violence with housing and connections to supportive services.

This year’s event will feature an evening of live music from Blue Lexi unplugged and Mike Hines and Magoo of Whiskey Jezebel Acoustic. All proceeds will benefit the domestic violence clients of BEDS Plus. Also returning for the event are Ladies of Harley, the Illinois Route 66 Hog Chapter and the Harley Davidson photo booth.

Tickets for the event can be bought in advance for $25 at beds-plus.org/road-to-independence-fundraiser. They will be sold for $30 at the door. Additionally, 10% of sales from Milk Money’s exclusive event beer Road to Independence Ale, and 10% of total event sales will directly benefit the survivors.

Last year, BEDS Plus served 420 individuals fleeing domestic violence by offering shelter and crucial resources. If you or someone you know are in need of assistance, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.