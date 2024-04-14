Celebrate Earth Day with Brookfield Zoo

Celebrate Earth Day, get outside and enjoy the wildlife and nature of Brookfield Zoo during its Earth Day Run. Join a 2.2-mile run through the park for the entire family, beginning at 8 a.m. April 21, 2024 (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has released its event calendar for the month of April.

Earth Day: Party for the Planet - April 20

Bring old and unwanted items to Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Party for the Planet recycling event and make a difference for wildlife and the natural world. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the zoo’s main parking lot at 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Gather any electronics, textiles and used books to be collected and recycled by the zoo’s partner organizations, eWorks and USAgain.

Those visiting the zoo earlier in the day can assist members of the grounds crew in planting a tree on the south mall at 10:30 a.m. For a complete list of acceptable recyclables, visit brookfieldzoo.org or call 708-688-8000.

Earth Day Run - April 21

Celebrate Earth Day, get outside and enjoy the wildlife and nature of Brookfield Zoo Chicago during its Earth Day Run. Join a 2.2-mile run through the park for the entire family, beginning at 8 a.m. April 21. Registration for the run is $35 per person and includes admission to the zoo, an Earth Day Run commemorative medal and a packet of wildflower seeds for planting at home.

Whirl - April 27

Brookfield Zoo Chicago celebrates the 43rd anniversary of its annual black-tie gala, the Whirl, at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave. Co-hosted by the board of trustees and the women’s board, this year’s fundraising event is themed Brilliant Horizons.

Highlights of the gala will include a live auction, raffle and up-close experiences with the zoo’s animal ambassadors during the cocktail hour, which begins at 6 p.m. Dinner and dancing to the sounds of the Ken Arlen Evolution Orchestra will follow. Proceeds from this event will benefit the zoo’s educational, animal welfare and conservation programs. Tickets are $1,000 per person with tables available at $10,000.