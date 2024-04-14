Benet Academy names new principal

Benet Academy has announced Sheri Costello as its new principal. Costello brings with her a wealth of experience, dedication and a commitment to educational excellence, according to the press release announcing her hiring.

Costello has more than 30 years of experience in teaching and administrative roles and has honed her skills in fostering collaborative environments where students and teachers thrive, according to the release. Her ability to build trusting relationships quickly has been mentioned as being instrumental in fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.

She will officially join Benet on July 1.