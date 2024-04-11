Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Annabella Rychetsky, Nazareth, softball, junior

Name: Annabella Rychetsky

School: Nazareth, junior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Rychetsky struck out 15 batters in a win over St. Viator and struck out five in two innings of relief in a walk-off win over Hinsdale Central.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How is the season going so far?

Rychetsky: The season is going well so far. The team keeps improving after every game and we are learning from our mistakes to make us stronger. This has been one of the most fun seasons yet.

You seem to have some high strikeout games. What are your best pitches and to what do you attribute your success?

Rychetsky: I think my movement pitches help me throw off the batters. I’ve worked hard in lessons and practiced hitting my spots. Me and my catcher Emme Barnes constantly work together on game plans before and during games.

Coming off last season’s postseason success, winning a regional title, what are the goals for this year?

Rychetsky: To make it even deeper in the playoffs, improve after every game, continue learning from our mistakes and grow as players and people.

How did you get your nickname “Bama?”

Rychetsky: On my first travel team they were looking for a nickname because, let’s be honest, Annabella is a mouthful. I used to get hit by pitch mostly every at-bat and they used to say “Bam” every time and it kind of just stuck into high school.

Have you played any other sports?

Rychetsky: I played club volleyball up until COVID-19 and decided to focus on softball. However, I continued to play high school for fun until the end of my sophomore year. I still play beach with my friends and family.

Is there a place in the world that you haven’t been to that you’d like to visit?

Rychetsky: I would want to travel to Europe. One of the countries that I would look forward to the most is Italy because of its culture, ornate architecture and because I think it would be cool.

What’s your TV show or movie?

Rychetsky: I love the tradition my family has had since grade school. We spend the night together watching one of our all-time favorite movies “The Sandlot.”

What’s your plans beyond high school?

Rychetsky: Academically, I want to attend a school that will support my aspirations to study biology and physics and allow me to continue playing the sport I love.