Fresh Thyme Market joins fight against food insecurity with donation

Fresh Thyme Market has donated more than 3,500 cases of fresh, cold-pressed juice to local food pantries in the west Chicago suburbs, including the West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP). The donation was facilitated through a connection by WSCP partner Sunterra Chicago, according to a press release from Fresh Thyme Market.

The donation of fresh juice supports an ongoing partnership to bolster the WSCP’s commitment to the health and well-being of its local community. WSCP fosters partnerships to fuel systemic change and create solutions to the ongoing problem of food insecurity.

WSCP increases access to nutritious foods through an Woodridge-based in-person market, online ordering, senior home delivery and child nutrition programs in local school districts. It also offers support services like case management and connecting individuals and families to community and government assistance.

For more information on its initiatives and services, visit wscpantry.org.