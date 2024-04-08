Addison man charged with child pornography crimes

An Addison man convicted of having child pornography is facing such charges again.

Randall Peters, 75, of the 200 block of North Mill Road, was charged Friday with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography depicting a person 13 or younger ‒ prior conviction, according to DuPage County court records.

In addition, he was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender, as police allege he failed to tell them about an email address he has, according to the charges.

On Saturday, Judge Michael Riedy denied pretrial release for Peters.

According to a prosecutor’s petition to detain Peters, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified police in February of an email address allegedly used to receive child pornography. Addison police searched Peters’ electronic devices in March. They say they found hundreds of items, according to the petition.

When asked about the email address, Peters told police he didn’t give it to them because he didn’t want police “in his business,” according to the petition.

In 2017, Peters pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor obscenity. He was sentenced to six months in jail and four years of sex offender probation.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240408/crime/man-charged-with-child-pornography-crimes/