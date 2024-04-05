A Bolingbrook man has been charged with selling cocaine in Woodridge and Westmont.

Naperville police, working with the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group, arrested Cornell Gandy III, 27, of the 300 block of Whitewater Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a restaurant in Woodridge. He is charged with two felony counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to DuPage County court records, he is charged with selling about 20 grams of cocaine on Wednesday and about 5 grams on March 19 in a grocery store parking lot in Westmont.

A judge on Thursday ordered that Gandy be detained pretrial. His next court date is April 29.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240405/news/man-charged-with-selling-cocaine-in-woodridge-westmont/