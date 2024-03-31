Lemont Artists Guild to hold talk with award-winning ceramic artist

Lemont Artists Guild will hold a talk with award-winning ceramic artist Laurie Pollpeter Eskenazi in partnership with the Homer Township Public Library at 7 p.m. April 10, 2024 at the library, 14320 W. 151st Street in Homer Glen. (Photo provided by Lemont Artists Guild)

Lemont Artists Guild will hold a talk with award-winning ceramic artist Laurie Pollpeter Eskenazi in partnership with the Homer Township Public Library at 7 p.m. April 10 at the library, 14320 W. 151st Street in Homer Glen.

Pollpeter Eskenazi will discuss her clay process and techniques that transform vintage designs into unique contemporary stoneware. Her pottery pieces are inspired by 19th and 20th century traditional needle crafts and are most notably collected because of her mastery of glaze patterning and critical attention to detail, according to a news release from the Lemont Artists Guild.

This event is free and open to the public. To learn more about Pollpeter Eskenazi, search for LPE Clay Studio on Facebook and Instagram.