Ramp closures to continue in April during I-290/I-88 interchange reconfiguration

Overnight and long-term ramp closures with detours and traffic shifts will continue throughout April during the Illinois Tollway’s ongoing work to reconstruct and reconfigure the I-290/I-88 Interchange at the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). Delays are expected.

Additionally, overnight lane closures are scheduled on I-290 in both directions between St. Charles Road and Electric Avenue, beginning the week of April 1, to implement a long-term traffic shift. Traffic in both directions between Electric Avenue and Butterfield Road shifted earlier this year. Traffic will remain in this configuration through 2024.

Construction and electronic message signs will be in place to alert drivers to the ramp and lane closures, traffic shifts and detours. Up-to-date closure information will be available in the Illinois Tollway’s daily construction alerts. All work is weather dependent.

Throughout April, multiple interchange ramps connecting I-294 to I-290, I-88 and Roosevelt Road are scheduled to close temporarily overnight, as needed, with posted detours for ongoing bridge reconstruction, pavement repair, sign installation and roadway lighting work.

Ramp closures and detours will include:

For the ramps connecting northbound I-294 to westbound I-290, traffic will be routed to eastbound I-290 to Mannheim Road and then through the interchange to access westbound I-290.

For the ramps connecting southbound I-294 to eastbound I-290, traffic will be routed to Cermak Road and through the interchange onto northbound I-294 to access eastbound I-290.

For the ramps connecting eastbound I-88 to northbound I-294 and westbound I-290, traffic will be routed to eastbound I-290 to Mannheim Road and then through the interchange to access westbound I-290.

For the ramp connecting eastbound Roosevelt Road to eastbound I-290, traffic will be routed east to northbound Mannheim Road to access eastbound I-290.

For the ramps connecting eastbound I-290 to southbound I-294, traffic will be routed to Mannheim Road and then through the interchange to westbound I-290 to southbound I-294.

For the ramps connecting northbound I-294 to eastbound Roosevelt Road, traffic will be routed to westbound Roosevelt Road to York Road and then through the interchange to access eastbound Roosevelt Road.

For the ramps connecting northbound I-294 to westbound Roosevelt Road, traffic will be routed to eastbound I-290 to southbound Mannheim Road to westbound Roosevelt Road.

The ramp connecting eastbound St. Charles Road to eastbound I-290 is also scheduled to close, as needed. No detour will be posted.

In addition to full closures and detours on the ramps carrying traffic from eastbound I-88 to northbound I-294 and westbound I-290, daily lane closures will continue, as needed, in April to reconstruct the center pier of the ramp. Also in April, overnight lane closures in both directions on I-294 will be scheduled at the interchange for pavement repair, concrete work, material deliveries and pavement striping.

On I-290, in both directions between St. Charles Road and Butterfield Road, overnight lane closures will be scheduled, including intermittent, 15-minute full closures, for bridge reconstruction work on northbound I-294 over I-290. All lane closures will be scheduled during overnight hours with lanes and ramps reopening ahead of the morning rush hour. Overnight closures and detours of ramps at the I-290/I-88 Interchange at I-294 are scheduled to continue through the end of the year, as needed.

Information regarding maps and construction updates is available at illinoistollway.com in the Projects section.