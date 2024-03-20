LaPlante leads in bid to represent DuPage County Board District 4

DuPage County Board member Lynn LaPlante appears to be on track to win her party’s support to seek a third term in the November election.

Unofficial early vote totals showed LaPlante a Glen Ellyn Democrat, with 4,026 votes in Tuesday’s primary. Her challenger, Christine “Christy” Maes of Glendale Heights, had 1,979 votes.

Annette Corrigan, a College of DuPage trustee and Wheaton Republican, ran a write-in campaign for her party’s nod to move on to the general election.

LaPlante was first elected to the county board in 2020. Her district includes Glendale Heights, Glen Ellyn and Wheaton.

The other county board members representing District 4 are Mary FitzGerald Ozog, a Glen Ellyn Democrat, and Grant Eckhoff, a Wheaton Republican.

Throughout her campaign, LaPlante said she was seeking another term to continue the work she had started and to bring new ideas to the board. While on the board, LaPlante has championed the arts.

Her efforts led to a feasibility study related to sports and cultural facilities. She has suggested the fairgrounds property, which is adjacent to the county government campus, would make an ideal spot for an arts venue to help fuel tourism.

She also identified food insecurity and affordable housing as key issues facing the county.

Maes campaigned on public safety and said she was running to represent working families. She also argued county board members need to be more accessible to their constituents, noting that several people she spoke to did not know who represented them in District 4.

