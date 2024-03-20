Election 2024: Garcia projected as winner over Lopez in 4th District Democratic primary

U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia fended off a challenge by Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 4th Congressional District, with The Associated Press calling the race less than an hour after polls closed Tuesday night.

With about half of ballots counted, Garcia was ahead with 24,176 votes, or 69% of the total; Lopez had 10,727 votes, about 31%, unofficial results showed.

Garcia, a longtime figure in Chicago progressive politics, is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Lopez, one of the more centrist voices on the Chicago City Council, has been the 15th Ward alderman since 2015.

They differ most on foreign policy, having been on opposite ends of federal and local resolutions calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

But it was an eleventh hour Election Day controversy that erupted Tuesday morning, when Garcia’s campaign filed a complaint against Lopez for giving out coffee, doughnuts and envelopes with $50 in cash to election judges in the 15th Ward.

Lopez said as the ward’s Democratic committeeman, it’s customary to provide judges who work a 13-hour day with breakfast and lunch.

The Illinois attorney general’s office confirmed to ABC 7 it is looking into Garcia’s complaint.

The 4th District stretches from Chicago’s Southwest Side — where both candidates live — to parts of suburban Cook and DuPage counties, including portions of Hinsdale, Oak Brook and Elmhurst. No Republican is on the primary ballot.

