One person was killed and a second injured Saturday night when a semitrailer truck collided with a boom truck with two workers in the bucket at Route 53 and North Avenue in Lombard.

Lombard police said officers responding to numerous 911 calls at about 8:27 p.m. found the two workers suffering from serious injuries. Lombard firefighters/paramedics rendered aid at the scene then transported the workers to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where one died from their injuries.

Authorities have not identified the deceased or anyone else involved in the crash, or provided additional details of how the collision occurred.

Westbound North Avenue was reduced to one lane and Route 53 was shut down at North Avenue for a time while police investigated.

Lombard police, with assistance from the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Investigation Unit, continue to investigate the crash.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240317/news/one-worker-killed-second-injured-when-semi-hits-boom-truck-in-lombard/