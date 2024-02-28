Family of man killed by Carol Stream police files lawsuit

Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, left, conducts a press conference Feb. 4 for the family of Isaac Goodlow III who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers. Goodlow's sister's are suing the police officers. (Paul Valade/Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.)

The sisters of the man Carol Stream police shot to death earlier this month are suing the officers, saying they used excessive force and murdered him.

According to the lawsuit – filed Wednesday in federal court – police had no good reason to enter Isaac Goodlow III’s apartment without a warrant because they knew the woman who had called police to complain about him was outside, not in danger.

Six officers, identified as John Does, are named as defendants along with the police department.

The Daily Herald is attempting to reach village officials for comment about the lawsuit.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved in the Feb. 3 shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road.

They had no evidence anybody else was in danger, the lawsuit states, and had plenty of time to try to contact Goodlow, 30, or get a warrant because they were on scene for 50 minutes before forcing their way into the apartment.

“He was shot dead in cold blood in the sanctity of his own bedroom,” the lawsuit states. “Worse, Isaac was murdered by one or more [of the defendant police officers.]”

The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. Police said they were investigating a domestic violence complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the police department has a policy and practice of using excessive force and doing illegal raids, citing three federal lawsuits people filed against the department in 2003, 2008 and 2019. It does not state the disposition of the cases.

It states that police waited 50 minutes before entering so they could obtain tactical gear, including ballistic shields. In that time, they “hatched a plan,” according to the lawsuit.

It says police broke into Goodlow’s bedroom while he was sleeping and that he was shot in the heart. After he was shot, an officer used a Taser on Goodlow. An officer then handcuffed Goodlow before officers gave any medical aid.

Goodlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the lawsuit, the police department inadequately trained its officers in the use of force and that its policies failed to include the recommendations made in 2022 by the federal Justice Department in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Taylor was shot to death when police entered an apartment with a no-knock warrant. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who suffocated him during an arrest.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The family has been shown some body-camera footage of the raid but has demanded to see all unredacted footage. It also is asking the village to name the officers involved.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team is investigating the shooting.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240228/news/family-of-man-killed-by-carol-stream-police-files-lawsuit/