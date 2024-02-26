A woman who brought a gun in to the DuPage County Judicial Center in Wheaton has pleaded guilty to illegally carrying a concealed gun.

Suheir Barham, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation, and five days in the Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program, according to DuPage County court records.

She pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

She was arrested at 9:01 a.m. July 27 as she entered the courthouse to attend a hearing for a speeding ticket. When her backpack was X-rayed by a security machine, deputies found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun.

As part of her plea agreement, Barham has to surrender any guns she has, and give up any firearm owners identification card and concealed-carry license, if she has one.

Barham lives in the 9100 block of Melvina Avenue in Oak Lawn.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240224/crime/woman-pleads-guilty-to-bringing-gun-to-dupage-county-courthouse/