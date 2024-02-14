Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy in case where Carol Stream victim died

A man accused of drug-induced homicide in the fentanyl-laced heroin overdose of a Carol Stream man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Nathan Crosby, 38, of Willowbrook, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to criminal drug conspiracy — manufacture or delivery of fentanyl/amphetamine, according to DuPage County court records.

He agreed to a sentence of 120 days in jail and four years of probation.

Crosby and his brother, Lee Crosby, were charged with drug-induced homicide for allegedly bringing the deadly drug to Timothy Kim between Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, 2021.

A jury acquitted a third man, Stanley Carter, on Jan. 12 of drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. It convicted him of criminal drug conspiracy. Carter, 30, of Streamwood, has not been sentenced. He is due to return to court Feb. 28.

Lee Crosby died in May 2023 at the age of 36.

