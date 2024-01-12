A warm welcome and a coat: Glen Ellyn church helps asylum-seekers headed to Chicago

A box of coats and hats collected by members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn to distribute to migrants after they were dropped off at the train station Jan. 10 in Glen Ellyn. (Courtesy of Bob Lundin/Courtesy of Bob Lundin)

Situated less than two blocks from the Glen Ellyn train station, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is doing what it can to welcome new arrivals as they make their way to Chicago’s landing zone.

The church recently launched a winter outerwear drive to help migrants. On Wednesday, church members delivered coats, hats, gloves and scarves to a busload of migrants that arrived at the Glen Ellyn train station shortly before 1 p.m.

“These are people who have been through a great deal, and we just want to say hello, welcome, we see you and we care,” the Rev. George Smith said, pointing out scriptures that talk about welcoming others.

“It’s such an essential message for generations of people of all faiths ... to welcome the stranger and to help,” he said. “It’s also the right thing to do.”

Speaking in Spanish, Smith and two others welcomed the busload of about 35 to 40 passengers, let them know what town they were in and how long the train ride was to Chicago as they distributed coats, hats and gloves. They hurried back to the church to pack up cars with more donated outerwear after learning another bus was not far behind.

“If we have coats, we will give them those,” Smith said. “If we have granola bars, we’ll give them that. If we have just a word of encouragement, we will give them that.”

Since late December, 11 buses from the southern border have dropped off migrants at the Glen Ellyn train station. Village officials report there have been no incidents, and passengers have boarded trains to get to the designated landing zone in Chicago.

New or gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves of all sizes can be dropped off at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 393 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Any donations that cannot be used to help migrants will be donated to other area non-profits that help families in need.

People can also visit chicago.gov for information on needed items and how to donate to help migrants at the landing zone.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240110/news/a-warm-welcome-and-a-coat-glen-ellyn-church-helps-asylum-seekers-headed-to-chicago/