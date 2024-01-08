Glendale Heights man charged in 2020 Chicago murder

A Glendale Heights man was charged this week in connection with a 2020 Chicago murder, police said Saturday.

Angel Avelar, 22, of the 1100 block of South Cedar Street, was charged with first-degree murder after being taken into custody Thursday by members of the Chicago Police Department and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Chicago police said Avelar was identified as one of the offenders involved in the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man on Dec. 28, 2020. The shooting took place at 3:11 a.m on the 2300 block of South Wood Street in Chicago’s Lower West Side neighborhood.