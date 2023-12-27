A Glendale Heights man has pleaded guilty to trying to entice a person under the age of 17 to meet him for sexual activity.

Mitchell E. Dunnam, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to a felony charge of grooming. Another felony charge, indecent solicitation of a child, was dropped.

Dunnam accepted a sentence of 180 days periodic detention in the DuPage County jail. He also will serve 30 months of sex offender probation, according to court records.

He was charged in July 2022 in a case brought by Glendale Heights police. Dunnam lives in the 700 block of Marilyn Avenue.

According to DuPage County court records, Dunnam pleaded guilty in 2013 to aggravated child pornography. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail in that case.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20231227/crime/glendale-heights-man-pleads-guilty-to-grooming-charge/