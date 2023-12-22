December 22, 2023
Suspect in custody after shooting at restaurant near Wheaton

By Susan Sarkauskas - Daily Herald Media Group
A person was shot Friday morning at Rosie O’Reilly’s pub and grill in unincorporated Wheaton.

No information about their condition was available as of noon.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office responded at 8:41 a.m. to the business at 0N131 Gary Ave. The scene was immediately secured, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The alleged shooter is in custody.

