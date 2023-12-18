Police and the FBI are a searching for a man who robbed an Elmhurst bank Saturday morning.

Authorities said the masked man entered the U.S. Bank at York and Vallette streets at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday and displayed a note demanding money. The man did not show a weapon, but implied he was armed, authorities said.

Police did not indicate whether or how much money the man received before leaving the bank. Elmhurst police searched the area without finding the man.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old, standing about six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The police department asks that anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or who may have helpful security video of the suspect or an involved vehicle to call (630) 530-3050.

The public also can report tips anonymously at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Additional information will be posted to bankrobbers.fbi.gov as available.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20231217/news/elmhurst-police-fbi-hunting-bank-robbery-suspect/