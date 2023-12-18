Multiple people displaced in a recent apartment fire on the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive in West Chicago are getting a helping hand from DuPage County. (Paul Valade — Daily Herald Media Group)

Residents displaced by a recent fire at a West Chicago apartment complex are getting a helping hand from DuPage County.

County board members have approved $59,000 in disaster assistance to aid residents affected by the fire. The money will be used for rental assistance as families relocate.

“Resettling the victims of the fire will take time,” DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said. “I want to thank the City of West Chicago and all of the groups who have rallied behind these families as they strive to get back on their feet.”

Roughly 100 people were displaced by the Nov. 30 fire at the Main Park apartment complex off Burr Oaks Drive in West Chicago.

As of Friday, about one-third of those individuals have secured new housing and are leasing apartments in either West Chicago or St. Charles, said Molly Beck Dean, executive director of WeGo Together for Kids, a collaborative of organizations helping West Chicago families.

When the American Red Cross closed its shelter for fire victims at New Hope United Methodist Church on Dec. 11, 31 people remained without housing, Beck Dean said.

On Friday, the number increased to 36 as temporary housing arrangements fell through for some residents, she added. Those residents have been placed in area hotels that are being paid for with donations made to WeGo Together for Kids.

The remaining individuals have temporary housing arrangements and are staying with family or friends, Beck Dean said.

WeGo Together for Kids is accepting monetary donations through the end of December to assist families displaced by the fire. Donations can be made at wegotogetherforkids.com.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20231216/news/dupage-county-backs-grant-to-help-west-chicago-fire-victims/