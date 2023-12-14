Pretrial release was denied on Tuesday for a West Chicago man accused of being high on cocaine and causing a crash that killed a man.

Jaime Damian, 21, of the 28W200 block of Roosevelt Road, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence - causing death, for a Sept. 14 crash on Roosevelt Road near Indian Knoll, according to DuPage County court records.

Jose Correa died as a result of injuries sustained, according to the petition for detention filed by the prosecution.

Damian is also charged with aggravated DUI - causing great bodily harm, because Correa’s wife, who was a passenger, was also injured.

According to the petition, the crash happened at 1:25 p.m. Damian was driving west and crossed a double-yellow line, entering eastbound traffic and hitting the Correas’ vehicle.

A test of Damian’s blood, taken while he was being treated for injuries, showed cocaine metabolites, the petition states.

According to the petition, when police interviewed Damian later at his home, he told them he had been high on cocaine. He told them he ingested a “key bump” and three lines around 1 to 2 a.m. that day and that he did not sleep.

Damian’s next court date is Jan. 8.

According to Correa’s obituary, he was 70 years old and worked for more than 40 years for the Chicago and North Western, and the Union Pacific, railroads.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20231214/news/man-charged-with-driving-high-on-cocaine-in-fatal-crash/